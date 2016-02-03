GoFundMe setup after dozens of animals seized from horse farm

Dozens of horses, other animals seized from East Hampton breeder (The Department of Agriculture)

People from across the country and Canada are helping dozens of animals after allegations that they were being abused at a horse farm in East Hampton.

On Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture seized 32 horses, 80 chickens, some rabbits and two dogs from the Fairy Tail Equine Facility following a months long investigation into animal cruelty.

That investigation into the alleged animal abuse began in September. Some of the leased horses were originally found malnourished and are now being well cared for.

One of the animals found malnourished was named Romeo. Romeo's manager, Taylor Hanes of Shelbeyville, TN and Hanes Performance Horses, leased the horse to stable owner Tom Olajos. But, they took him and two others home after finding Romeo grossly underweight and anemic.

Romeo and two other mares are nearly back to their performance weight. Their recovery was shown in a video posted on the manager’s Facebook page.

On Wednesday night, the state was caring for 32 newly seized horses from Fairy Tail Equine Facility. They're at the Second Chance Center on the grounds of the Niantic Prison. When they were found, state officials described the animals as malnourished.

Hanes released a statement to Eyewitness News on Wednesday-- "We are very thankful that the horses have been seized and getting the care that is needed. The Olajos were given a chance to correct the situation and obviously failed to do so,” Hanes said. “It is unfortunate that the horses had to suffer more during that time."

Eyewitness News left messages for Olajos to get his side of the story. As of Wednesday afternoon, Olajos has not returned the station’s calls.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Melissa Ziobron, of East Hampton, set up a GoFundMe page that's already raised more than $6,000 to feed the newly rescued animals.

"Because of where the facility is located, it’s on the grounds of a prison, it’s not like its easily accessible by volunteers,” Ziobron said. “So this is the best way for them to be able to donate to a fund, to the GoFundMe page or send a check directly to the Animal Welfare Fund."

The Department of Agriculture is not discussing their ongoing investigation of the Fairy Tail Equine Facility, or whether or not the owners will face criminal charges.

