Waterbury parents left wondering after principal placed on leave

A Waterbury principal has been placed on leave and it has left many parents wondering why.

Long time Gilmartin Elementary School Principal Donald Burzler was placed on leave late Friday.

Parent Cyrilla Stoll has two children at the school and is on the school’s Governance Council, and said there have been some issues at the school since last year, especially when it comes to the behavior of the students.

"Kids walking out of the classroom, swearing, last year a bunch of boys pulled partitions down in the bathroom, ripped the door knobs off, kids getting slammed into lockers, fights,” Stoll said.

Eyewitness News was told that isn’t the reason for Burzler’s removal.

Waterbury’s school personnel director said there is an ongoing investigation and that it is not a disciplinary suspension.

The director said the investigation is not related to any behavioral or discipline issues at the school, rather it is a personnel matter and that it had nothing to do with any children.

Burzler has been the principal at the school since 2001.

"Great principal, good in a lot of ways where he had a certain way with the kids, badly behaved kids, he'd pull in,” Stoll said. "But in other ways, I think maybe he didn't have as firm a hand as needed."

The district said it doesn’t have a time frame on how long the investigation will take.

Eyewitness News did reach out to the principal but has not heard back.

