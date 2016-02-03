Teacher of the Year recognized by CT Board of Education

On Wednesday morning, the State Board of Education honored Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year who is now a finalist at the national level.

Jahana Hayes teaches history at Waterbury’s John F. Kennedy High School.

Eyewitness News sat down with her earlier this week when she said she wouldn’t be in this position without the support of her students and staff.

If selected, Hayes would be the fourth National Teacher of the Year from Connecticut.

"We are a state of amazing talent in the teaching profession, but I was not at all surprised when I got the phone call, although I was very excited, that Jahana had moved on to the National Teacher of the Year competition,” said Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell.

“This is not a profession where you look for recognition so I'm learning how to deal with it, encouraged by all the support everywhere,” Hayes said.

She is one of four finalists. The others are from Washington, California and Oklahoma.

A decision will be made in April.

