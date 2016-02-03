Kent officials to discuss armed teachers

A Connecticut school is looking at taking its security plans to the next level by arming some of their teachers. (WFSB)

A Connecticut school is looking at taking its security plans to the next level by arming some of their teachers.

The debate has started in the town of Kent, where the proposal was voted on by the Board of Selectman. Two selectmen voted in favor of sending the proposal to the board of education. The proposal would be for the Kent Center School, which is the only public school in Kent.

The program is titled “Faster Saves Lives,” which provides trauma kits and guns to faculty who volunteer for the training.

In the event of an attack, officials said right now there are about 25 faculty to tend to the 235 students at the school, and a resident Connecticut State Trooper watches over the entire town.

“I guess I’m really on the fence,” said Kent parent Paulette Menniti. “That's a really touchy subject. It's really hard to make that call. I want my children safe, but at the hands of someone who is extremely well-trained and someone with a good mind and sound mind. That, of course, is up to opinion.”

First Selectman Bruce Adams is the only one of the three selectmen who voted against the proposal.

“I didn't feel that our small elementary school is ready for, or needs armed people,” Adams said.

The proposal moves on and will be discussed and possibly voted on by the town’s Board of Education.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.