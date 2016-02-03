Six CT colleges make list of schools that 'pay you back' (MGN Online)

On Tuesday, the Princeton Review released its 2016 guide to colleges that provide the best bang “for your tuition buck.”

The Colleges That Pay You Back: The 200 Schools That Give You the Best Bang for Your Tuition Buck – 2016 Edition provides information on common concerns that students and parents have when selecting a college—paying for college and then finding a job that pays back.

The Princeton Review said it selected the schools after analyzing 650 colleges.

“Data analyzed covered academics, cost, financial aid, graduation rates, student debt and more,” a press release said.

Data was collected from its 2014-15 surveys of administrators and students at the school. The company also factored in data from a website called “PayScale.”

The guide provides school profiles, plus several lists, including the Top 50 Colleges That Pay You Back.

Among the 200 schools, five Connecticut schools made the grade—Connecticut College, Trinity College, Coast Guard Academy, Wesleyan University and Yale University.

To see more on the study, and all 200 schools, click here.

