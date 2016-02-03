Crews in Bristol respond to water main break - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crews in Bristol respond to water main break

Posted: Updated:
(MGN photo) (MGN photo)
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -

Bristol water crews reported a water main break on Wednesday evening.

Officials said the main break happened on Old Farms Road, and water in the area was shut off.

Customers in the area may also experience lower water pressure and discolored water until the break is repaired.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 