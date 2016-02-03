Mom questioned by police after toddler found wandering in Bristol (WFSB)

Bristol police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was found wandering the street on Wednesday evening.

Police said Good Samaritans found the child wandering in the area of Pine and Emmett streets at about 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, near a busy intersection.

An alert phone call was sent out to residents by police as a way to find the girl’s parents.

The child’s mother was located and is being questioned by police, however no charges have been filed at this time.

The child has been reunited with family

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.