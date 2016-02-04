Wallingford man accused of faking cancer for donations has bond reduced

A Wallingford man accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars in donations for a fake cancer diagnosis faced a judge on Thursday.

Tyler Tomer, 29, allegedly pretended to have a rare form of stage 3 brain cancer in order to accept donations from communities in Wallingford and the state of Kansas, according to police.

In court, he saw his bond reduced to $25,000 from $250,000. He was also given another court date of March 3.

His family did not comment on his appearance.

Tomer was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents, it was his uncle who went to Wallingford police questioning whether he had the disease. Others who donated also got suspicious.

Court documents also show his grandparents and mother found out that he didn't have cancer, but never spoke up. Investigators said his grandmother even allegedly shredded medical documents that showed he didn't have cancer.

Police said he went as far as to shave his head, took weight loss pills and even told people he was driving to the hospital for chemotherapy treatments. He also claimed he had only 6 to 9 months to live.

Community members who supported Tomer said they couldn't believe the news.

"For something like to this to happen I think everyone feels betrayed," said Matt Thurston, Wallingford.

Sheehan High School, Tomer's alma mater, even stepped into help.

"They had some basketball games where they were wearing his number in his honor," said Lt. Cheryl Bradley, Wallingford police.

Pasta dinners were held at a middle school, a golf tournament took place and an online GoFundMe page was set up, according to investigators. In all, $22,000 was raised in Connecticut alone.

Thurston said he was one of the thousands of people who chipped into the cause.

"It was disrespectful to a lot of people," he told Eyewitness News. "I know a lot of his friends were questioning it."

Police said people began questioning the cancer when they saw Tomer's partying lifestyle. He was also arrested for driving under the influence over the summer.

They said he eventually admitted to them that he "needed the money and things got out of control."

Tomer could be facing charges in Kansas as well.

Police said he lived there and at least $30,000 was raised for him at an event there.

He remains behind bars in Connecticut on a $250,000 bond and is due in Meriden Superior Court.

