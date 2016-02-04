Bridge repairs to affect North Avenue in Westport

Bridge repairs in Westport will impact traffic this weekend.

A lane of North Avenue over Route 15 will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. and again 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Department of Transportation said drivers should expect alternating traffic on North Avenue.

The DOT said the project consists of the full rehabilitation of the existing bridge structure to the cost of $2,854,817.14.

The entire project is slated to be completed by May 2016.

