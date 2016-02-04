Winter Storm Barbara will impact Friday morning commute

The winter storm headed toward the state Thursday night was officially named Winter Storm Barbara, after four Connecticut counties were under winter storm warnings.

The storm is expected to bring several inches of snow by Friday morning to parts of the state, impacting the morning commute for many.

Eyewitness News will also be going on the air at 4 a.m. on Friday to keep viewers up-to-date on the weather and road conditions.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a storm is developing near the Carolina coast on Thursday evening, and it will strengthen as it moves north.

"The center of this storm will pass to the east of Cape Cod by early tomorrow afternoon," DePrest said.

At first, the storm will start as rain on Friday night in Connecticut, between 9 p.m. and midnight, depending on where you live.

The atmosphere will turn much colder, and rain will turn to wet snow in the pre-dawn hours.

"The change will occur first in the higher elevations and it will take a while longer in the lower elevations and in Southeastern Connecticut," DePrest said.

Temperatures on Thursday night will be in the 40s, and then will fall to the 30s, meaning snow will stick.

The Winter Storm Warning in Windham County goes into effect on Thursday night and lasts until 3 p.m. on Friday. A Winter Storm Warning was also issued for Middlesex, Tolland and New London counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory was also issued for Hartford, Fairfield, and New Haven counties.

"Snow will fall heavily in parts of the state during the Friday morning commute, which is the worst possible timing," DePrest said.

Gov. Dannel Malloy advised residents to use caution during the morning commute. He will partially activate the State Emergency Operations Center at midnight, to monitor storm conditions across the state.

Anticipated snowfall overnight may cause slick road conditions during tomorrow morning's commute. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/BjdZ9V0zQC — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) February 4, 2016

Officials from the Department of Transportation also said roads will not be treated, since the storm will begin as rain and wash the pretreatment away.

However, snow will taper off and end later in the morning and early afternoon. Then, the sun will come out and temperatures will rise through the 30s to near 40s.

Snowfall totals range from 1 to 3 inches in the northwest hills, 2 to 5 inches in the greater Hartford area, and 4 to 8 inches in eastern Connecticut.

"However, some of the hills in Eastern Connecticut could get an 8 inches snowfall, perhaps even more," DePrest said.

He added that wind could be an issue on Friday as well.

The first weekend of February is looking good, with sunshine on Saturday.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

