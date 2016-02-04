Suspicious package evacuates Derby courthouse

A suspicious packaged prompted a state and local police investigation at Derby Superior Court on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to 106 Elizabeth St. just after 8 a.m.

The building was evacuated and the state police bomb squad helped comb the building.

The Connecticut State Police bomb squad determined the suspicious package to be a lunchbox/container and posed no threat.

No injuries were reported.

People were being let back inside as of 9:15 a.m.

There's also no word on if there are any suspects.

