Crash causes Lebanon schools to lose power

A crash on Waterman Road has caused all schools in Lebanon to lose power on Thursday morning.

However, the schools remain in session, the administration said. The power is expected to be restored to the schools between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., school officials confirmed.

The power outage was caused after a motor vehicle crashed into a pole on Waterman Road around 7:45 a.m.

The state police are on the scene along with the fire department and an Eversource crew.

According to the Eversource website, there are 711 customers are without power. To check for updates on power outages, click here.

There were no reported injuries in the crash, police said.

To check traffic in your area, click here.

