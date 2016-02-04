Bristol mom arrested after child found wandering the streets

Police in Bristol said they arrested a mother whose young child was wandering in the city.

Rachelle Marie Collin, 31, was charged with risk of injury to a minor.

Police said someone reported that Collin's 2-year-old daughter was found on Emmett Street near Pine Street on Wednesday.

Collin arrived on the scene as the child was being evaluated by emergency personnel.

The girl was not hurt and released to family.

Collin told police that she left the child with a friend but could not provide valid information about that friend.

Police said it was unknown exactly how the girl ended up on Emmett Street. However, they said they confirmed that the child was in Collin's care before the incident.

Collin posted a $25,000 bond and was issued a court date of Feb. 16.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.