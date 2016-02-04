Heroin investigation leads to two arrests in Hartford

Two people were arrested after police executed search and seizure warrants in Hartford.

Abdul Callwood and Kristine Thompson were arrested after police said they learned heroin was being stashed at a hotel in Windsor.

Investigators said they obtained information that Callwood was in the area of Buckingham Street with a large amount of heroin.

Police found him along with nearly 1,500 bags of packaged heroin.

They said Thompson was with Callwood on Buckingham Street. Both were arrested at that location.

As the investigation continued, police learned that Thompson had been stashing and packaging heroin at the Flamingo Inn Hotel in Windsor.

Detectives said they found the room with the help of Windsor police and found 18 grams of raw heroin along with packaging materials. Police said there will be an additional warrant for Thompson at a later date.

On Wednesday, police said they attempted to execute a warrant at a second floor apartment on Ward Street. The target was Callwood.

They seized handguns, an assault rifle stolen from Oregon, ammunition and 64 grams of raw heroin. Detectives also found 1,800 bags of heroin on him.

Police said Callwood is a convicted felon. He was arrested on a number of drug and weapons charges.

Thompson faces drug charges.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.