Traffic backup caused by crash on Route 2 in Marlborough

A tractor-trailer rollover is causing traffic issues on Route 2 in Marlborough on Thursday morning.

The right lane is closed near exit 13 while Department of Transportation crews work to get a vehicle out of an embankment, police said.

Police did not comment on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

