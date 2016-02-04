Gas leak closes Flat Bush Avenue in West Hartford

Flatbush Avenue in West Hartford is closed after a gas leak on Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The leak was reported in the 400 block of Flatbush Avenue around 12:30 p.m. A spokesman with Connecticut Natural Gas said a contractor was working on a water pipe in that area and hit the gas line.

Police and firefighters were called to the area and shut down Flat Bush Avenue between Oakwood and New Park avenues.

Police said that intersection is "open and north-south travel on New Park Ave is not affected at this time." However, pedestrians will be detoured from that area.

Drivers are being advised to use Oakwood Avenue or South Quaker Lane to get to Flatbush Avenue.

Crews are working to replace the pipe. It is unclear how long that section of Flatbush Avenue will be closed to traffic. The Connecticut Natural Gas spokesman said the road could be closed for Thursday afternoon.

No homes or businesses were evacuated due to the leak, according to the Connecticut Natural Gas spokesman. Police said there were no explosion.

Police said there were no injuries.

