Two cars damaged in Hartford garage fire

Smoke from a garage fire in Hartford could be seen for miles on Thursday afternoon. 

The fire broke out at a little after 2:30 p.m. on Magnolia Street.

A two-car detached garage was heavily involved in fire as crews arrived.

The fire was contained to the garage, but numerous windows were broken at a nearby apartment building because of the heat.

Two vehicles inside the garage were seriously damaged.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

