Two cars damaged in Hartford garage fire

Garage fire reported near 107 Magnolia St. in Hartford. (iWitness photo)

Smoke from a garage fire in Hartford could be seen for miles on Thursday afternoon.

Garage/structure fire near 107 Magnolia St. will not impact commute Rt44/Albany ave. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 4, 2016

The fire broke out at a little after 2:30 p.m. on Magnolia Street.

A two-car detached garage was heavily involved in fire as crews arrived.

The fire was contained to the garage, but numerous windows were broken at a nearby apartment building because of the heat.

Two vehicles inside the garage were seriously damaged.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.