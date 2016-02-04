J. Timothy's to serve up pounds of wings this weekend

It’s going to be a super busy weekend for one popular Plainville restaurant. (WFSB)

Not only is J. Timothy’s serving up some of the best wings in the state, but their wings are some of the best in the country.

The “dirt wings” are their specialty, which are sauced, fried and sauced again for a crispier, tastier wing.

The wings were just featured on the Food Network and have been highlighted on food blogs and websites everywhere.

"You should see, sometimes we have tickets that are all the way down the line and we have to open up the other side of the restaurant to do more wings for take-out,” said Rebecca Hayford, of J. Timothy’s Taverne.

Hayford has been frying wings for a few years, and this year will be her third ‘Super Bowl’ weekend at J. Timothy’s, where they have 16,000 pounds ready to prepare, just for the game orders.

"The only problem is cooking enough for everyone to enjoy, you know, so that's the kind of predicament we find ourselves in on the Super Bowl and particularly this Super Bowl coming up,” said Greg Gardner, general manager of J. Timothy’s.

Gardner has been at the restaurant for 35 years and said they cook about 300-tons of wings per year.

If you want wings for this upcoming weekend, it is best to order as early as possible.

"It's absolutely insane but it's fun, we enjoy the weekend but once it's over, we're glad it's over, let me tell you,” Gardner said.

