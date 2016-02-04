Power outages at UConn cancels some classes for remainder of Thursday

Officials at the University of Connecticut said several buildings on campus were without power just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

School officials said a blown circuit has caused the outages.

It is unclear how many buildings are without power at this time, but the buildings impacted range from residence halls to classrooms.

Due to the outages, classes for the rest of Thursday have been canceled in the following buildings: Art Ceramic Studio, Bronwell Building, Chemistry Building, Drama Music Building, Human Development Center, Institute of Materials Science (IMS), Math Sciences Building (MSB), Nafe Katter Theater, Gant Complex, Phillips Building (Communication Sciences), Physics Building, School of Fine Arts Building, Von Der Mehden Recital Hall, Whetten Graduate Center.

Students are not in danger, officials said.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.