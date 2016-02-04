Liberty Bank SurPRIZE Squad helps CT couple after work accident

The Liberty Bank SurPRIZE Squad made a special delivery to a newlywed Connecticut couple that has been healing after a major accident. (WFSB)

The Liberty Bank SurPRIZE Squad made a special delivery to a newlywed Connecticut couple that has been healing after a major accident.

Tyler and Kate Deren, of Deep River, started dating in middle school and the rest, as they say, is history.

Tyler Deren said they started dating in seventh grade, but met in fifth grade.

“It's been a long road,” Tyler Deren said as he laughed.

Tyler and Kate Deren were married on Dec. 27, 2014. But after returning from their honeymoon, Tyler Deren was seriously hurt in an accident at work.

Tyler Deren said he has been out of work for more than a year.

“I lost the tip of my elbow, lost all the muscle out of my forearm, lost my spleen and broke a few ribs,” Tyler Deren said

“It's like going from your extreme high to an extreme low,” Kate Deren said.

As people could imagine, finances have been tight for the couple.

Which is why, the Liberty Bank SurPRIZE Squad wanted to step-up and help them out with something they really could use...propane.

“We definitely do appreciate it,” Tyler Deren said.

“I told him we really need to get because I think we were down pretty low,” Kate Deren said. “And I get nervous when we're down pretty low.”

