More arrests made on popular Manchester trail

A trail in Manchester has become popular, but for all the wrong reasons.

Laurel Marsh is known as the place where men expose themselves.

"People will whistle. They will follow you,” Nate Jackson, of Manchester, said. “I was chased twice through here and that was really scary."

Jackson has been coming here since he was a kid and says the trail has gotten a lot worse.

Police said these men are looking for discreet encounters, but it’s become blatantly brazen. The problem has gotten so bad that Manchester police have undercover cops on Laurel Marsh.

A man was arrested earlier this week for not only exposing himself, but touching an undercover police officer. Two more men were arrested on Thursday.

For the most part, the men have been exposing themselves, but this week a man actually grabbed someone.

“The individual attempted to touch the officer. He asked him if he wanted to have some fun and then reached down to try and grab the officer’s crotch area,” Manchester Police Capt. Chris Davis said. “He grabbed the officer crotch area."

That man is David Desrosiers. Eyewitness News has learned he's a food service worker at Sage Park Middle School in Windsor. Eyewitness News was told staff and families have been notified and Desrosiers “has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a complete investigation."

People hook up even before they come on the Laurel Marsh. On Craigslist, someone writes, “on my way to work, stopping by Laurel Marsh Trails this morning are there any men nearby."

The rest of the post is too graphic.

"I had someone expose themselves when I was just walking through,” Jackson said.

In another post on Craigslist, someone alerts people police are on the trail and they are arresting people. But that hasn't been much of a deterrent.

"Even after seeing it on Facebook and the paper, they are still doing it,” Paul Mccluskey, of Manchester, said.

About a dozen men arrested in the past two weeks.

Police said they'll continue to police the Laurel Marsh Trail and are hoping that people not only get the message but stop doing this type of behavior.

