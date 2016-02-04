Killingly principal placed on administrative leave - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Killingly principal placed on administrative leave

Posted: Updated:
By WFSB Staff
Killingly High School (www.killingly.k12.ct.us) Killingly High School (www.killingly.k12.ct.us)
KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) -

A Killingly High School principal has been placed on administrative leave.

School officials said Principal Mary Verrastro was placed on leave, but they are calling it a personnel matter.

At this point, school officials will only say that students are not involved in the investigation.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 