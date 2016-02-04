Three final Xpect Discount stores in CT are closing

The final three Xpect Discount stores in Connecticut will be closing their doors in April. (WFSB)

The final three Xpect Discount stores in Connecticut will be closing their doors in April.

According to the state’s Labor Department, the chains only remaining locations in Milford, Cromwell and East Haven will be closing on April 1.

In total, 178 employees will be impacted by this round of closures.

