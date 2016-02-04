New Haven teacher immediately removed from class, placed on leave

A female teacher in New Haven has been placed on paid leave after being removed from class on Wednesday.

New Haven Public Schools said it received allegations of “unprofessional conduct by a teacher in the ESUMs high school.”

The district contacted New Haven Police and the State Department of Children and Families, who are conducting an investigation.

Officials did not release any further details.

