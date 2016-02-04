Fight over casino confusion continues

One Native American tribe on a quest to build a casino in the state doesn’t seem to be going down without a fight.

The chief of the Schaghticoke Tribe in the Litchfield hills said he stands by the creation of his LLC.

It was submitted with the explicit goal of trying to get into the casino game.

The Secretary of State’s Office initially approved it, but once it realized it violated the special act that guaranteed the Mashantucket and Mohegan tribes exclusive casino access, they’re now in the process of correcting it.

On Thursday, the chief said “denying the tribe now would be a violation of due process.”

The Schaghticokes are not a federally recognized tribe.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive statement to Eyewitness News, MGM spokesperson Bernard Kavaler said “The statement from the Schaghticoke underscores the fact that there may be greater benefits for Connecticut, by looking at a variety of possible locations and operators across the state. This is the position MGM sets forth in our flings in federal court.”

