Kent school board members address concerns about arming teachers

The Board of Education in Kent met on Thursday evening where the issue of arming teachers came up (WFSB)

One Connecticut community is considering arming its teachers.

The issue took center stage during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, where no decisions were made but parents expressed their biggest concerns.

“I think it’s bringing a lot of negative attention to our small community,” said parent Jess Sneller.

This week, the Board of Selectmen passed a measure requesting that the Board of Education evaluate arming teachers as part of its 'Faster Saves Lives' program.

The program would provide trauma kits and gun training to teachers as a way to prevent a tragedy from happening before first responders arrive.

“Our kids are safe here. They have security plans. We have a police officer here every day. I have no concerns about our safety,” Sneller said.

During public comment on Thursday, the board addressed some of the concerns of parents.

Members told parents they too were just as surprised by the proposal and would have to review how feasible the program would be.

The Board also told parents they would need to research how the program would work.

Gov. Dannel Malloy issued a statement that said “It is simply outrageous and would put people at risk.” He went on to say "we don't allow peanuts in schools, why would we let them bring in guns?”

There will be another education meeting in March. Board members told parents it is unclear if there will be further discussion about the program then.

