Crews, businesses prepare for Friday's snow storm

All was fairly quiet in Middletown Thursday night, but that is going to change by Friday morning (WFSB)

At midnight, Gov. Dannel Malloy said he will partially activate the Emergency Operations Center to prepare for what could be a tricky morning commute.

All over the state on Thursday people were preparing for the storm.

Antonio Lockwood’s parents own Jerry’s Pizza in Middletown, and he said he was already gearing up for what will be an especially big night on Friday.

Friday night is always busy, but with the snow in the forecast things can get even crazier.

"There’s just a bunch of people that want food all at once,” Lockwood said.

Antonio’s dad said the restaurant always stays open when it snows, and takes pride in being there for people who have to be out in the elements, like plow drivers, and more.

Middletown Mayor Daniel Drew said the Department of Public Works was preparing for whatever Mother Nature dished out.

"We have all our salt and sand in place, our gas tanks are topped our trucks are gassed up...our workers are rested and we're ready to go,” Drew said.

The Department of Transporation said pretreating the roads before the storm would basically be pointless because rain will fall before the snow, and it would wash away all of the salt.

Preparing for snow is one thing, but dealing with it is another. In fact, if you were to shovel 6 inches of snow over a 100-foot area, that is like moving 520 pounds of water.

Stay updated with the storm on the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.