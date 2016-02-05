Black ice possible concern for Friday night

The governor partially activated the state's emergency operations center to monitor conditions during Winter Storm Barbara.

The governor partially activated the state's emergency operations center to monitor conditions during Winter Storm Barbara.

DOT trucks filling up with salt at a garage in East Hartford. (WFSB photo)

Heavy Snow brought down branches and even small trees. (@hybridpreneur1)

With Winter Storm Barbara gone, Connecticut residents should expect temperatures to come close to freezing and that could lead to black ice.

WFSB meteorologists said “black ice is going to become a problem in some areas.”

“Even where salting may have occurred, a coating of ice may form around the treatment or over it, especially in corners and other areas where slush is still around and piled high,” WFSB meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

Cameron told residents to be weary of “wet sidewalks.”

“So, if the road or sidewalk appears wet, don’t trust that it is merely “just wet”: walk with a light foot so you won’t slip and go tumbling down,” Cameron said.

Track the storm with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Winter Storm Barbara dropped plenty of snow throughout the state. Amston Lake and Staffordville both received close to 13 inches of snow. Eastford, Union, North Coventry, Moodus and Bolton all received more than 12 inches of snow.

“Now, the bulk of Barbara is gone, but we are left will some the left-over “baggage,” Cameron said.

The storm is expected to cause some more problems on the roads.

“There will be some reduced visibility as wind blows snow off trees and there is a “fogging effect” as the snow clumps break apart,” Cameron said.

Cameron also warned people that the cold could cause refreezing.

“Watch out for areas where snow melt refreezes, particularly at intersections and side roads,” Cameron said.

Closings and delays have been streaming into Eyewitness News since Thursday afternoon. See them here.

The weight of the snow could cause downed branches and power outages.

At the peak of the storm, there were about 65,000 Eversource customers without power. As of 5 p.m., there were just over 44,000 customers without power on Friday. United Illuminating reported nearly 4,000 customers without power.

To check out Eversource outages, click here, and for United Illuminating, click here.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton was the first to announce the closure of Danbury schools. He posted it to Twitter.

Danbury Public Schools are closed for today. 2-5-16. #booyah — MayorMark (@MayorMark) February 5, 2016

Wind gusts of up to 30 mph were reported in cities like Danbury.

WFSB's own Scot Haney explained that Barbara was named after former First Lady Barbara Bush. WFSB elected to name its storms after first ladies for the 2015-2016 winter storm season. In order for WFSB to name a storm, more than 6 inches of snow must be forecasted.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, click here or text “weather” to 38324 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.