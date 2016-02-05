Cities and towns prepare for inevitable slick conditions

The governor partially activated the state's emergency operations center to monitor conditions during Winter Storm Barbara.

Within a 20 minute span since Eyewitness News began broadcasting at 4 a.m., rain quickly transitioned into snow in the Hartford area.

Gov. Dannel Malloy partially activated the EOC at midnight on Friday.

He said he wanted to keep an eye on storm conditions across the state, especially due to the timing of the storm.

Barbara was forecasted to be at her worst during the Friday morning commute.

As a result, Malloy urged drivers to exercise caution and give themselves extra travel time.

Cities and towns across the state are also getting read.

In Middletown, Mayor Dan Drew said his public works crews have prepared.

"We have all our salt and sand in place," he said. "Our gas tanks are topped, our trucks are gassed up, our workers are rested and we're ready to go."

It's been a slow winter for plow drivers and public works.

One driver told Eyewitness News on Friday morning that he's happy they'll be busy with this storm.

"We got a few guys in right now, loading up with salt, hooking up all the plows," said Brian Downes of New Britain. "Sidewalk crews will be in, making sure all the people are in and the machines are working. We'll be ready when the city comes to Hartford."

Their advice, however, is to take it slow on the roads.

"We just hope that everybody is safe, you know, that they stay home," said Mark DeLoureiro of Hartford. "They're better off than driving and getting stuck in the middle of it."

