Mutual aid called to senior community in Southbury after fire breaks out

Firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire at a senior community in Southbury Friday morning.

They said it broke out on Cedar Circle in Heritage Village around 4:45 a.m.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a duplex as crews arrived.

The area was described as a community for people ages 55 and up.

Mutual aid was called from the Middlebury and Sandy Hook fire departments.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

The fire was said to be out as of 6 a.m.

