DMV cancels all road tests

The Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road tests for Friday.

Winter Storm Barbara put a damper on the DMV's schedule.

It said road tests were supposed to resume after the noon hour. However, it opted to cancel the tests for the rest of the day.

To re-schedule a test, customers can call 860-263-5700 within the Hartford area and those outside the Hartford area can call toll-free at 800-842-8222.

The DMV is also calling customers with scheduled tests that are canceled.

It reminded drivers to clear snow from their vehicles or face fines.

