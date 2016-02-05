Down lines, branches close road in East Lyme

Town officials in East Lyme closed a road because of downed wires and tree branches.

They alerted residents on Friday morning that Flanders Road, also known as Route 161, is closed between Society Road and Roxbury Road.

"Due to the heavy, wet snow there are numerous downed power lines and tree branches throughout the town," officials said. "A few accidents have been reported. If you absolutely must go out, use extreme caution. Under no circumstance touch or go near a downed power line. Please, call 911 to report it."

Officials said East Lyme public works, Parks and Recreation and the Water and Sewer Departments crews have been keeping up with the storm.

