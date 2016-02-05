Hartford parking ban ends Saturday morning

Hartford's mayor said a parking ban will be enforced at 6 p.m. on Friday. (Jon Highlife/iWitness photo)

With Winter Storm Barbara expected to bring between 5 and 10 inches of snow to Hartford, the city will enforce a parking ban starting Friday night.

Mayor Luke Bronin said the ban, along with a snow emergency declaration, went effect at 6 p.m. and end at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

“With heavy snow falling throughout the day and temperatures plummeting [Friday night], it’s critical that we allow our [Department of Public Works] team to clear the streets before we accumulate frozen material that’s difficult to plow," Bronin said in a statement. "This ban will allow us to plow curb to curb and get the streets cleared quickly. I urge residents without off-street parking to move their vehicles to one of our district school lots once the parking ban goes into effect.”

During a snow emergency, Bronin said all on-street parking is prohibited. Any vehicle left on the street will be ticketed and towed.

"Every Hartford Public School lot is going to be available for residents to move their cars into," Bronin said

Drivers can move their vehicles to one of these lots:

Colt Park – Warwarme Street Lot

Dillon Stadium – Curcombe Street Lot

Elizabeth Park – Asylum Street

Elizabeth Park – Prospect Avenue

Goodwin Park – Hubbard Avenue

Goodwin Park – Maple Avenue Golf Course

Keney Park – Woodland Street

Keney Park – Ridgefield Street

Pope Park –Park Terrace Lot

2 Holcomb Street Lot

80 Coventry Lot

KDA Center Lot – Naugatuck Street

Vehicles can also be parked in any of the Hartford School District's lots. For a list, head to their website here and select "District."

"The temperatures are going down tonight, we don't want all this snow to freeze over and make it that much harder to clear," Bronin said.

Anyone who has a vehicle towed should contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

The cost for reclaiming a vehicle is $93.59. The ticket itself will cost $99.

Many Hartford residents told Eyewitness News they understand the need for the parking ban.

" I really hate that. I feel sad for all the people that don't parking," Reynaldo Morales, of Hartford, said. "They have to move it far away from their home."

"It can be an inconvenience to move your car," Bronin said. "But it's a much bigger inconvenience to have a city that's not up and running and not being able to clear streets."

More information about parking during storms can be found on the City of Hartford's website. here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.