Mark Zinni shares recipe for crockpot vegetarian chili

Mark Zinni shares the recipe to his crockpot vegetarian chili. I’ve dumbed down this recipe over the years but I love it, it’s easy and delicious! Here's how to make it:

INGREDIENTS:

2 cans (15 ounce) undrained black beans

2 cans (16 ounce) undrained vegetarian baked beans

1 can (28 ounce) crushed tomatoes

1 bag frozen corn

1/2 bag frozen green peppers/onions

1/2 bag frozen zucchini

1/2 bag frozen squash

5-6 celery hearts, chopped

2 fresh jalapeno peppers, chopped

2 big tablespoons minced garlic

1 small can (4 ounce) diced green chilies

2-3 tbsp. Chili Powder

1 tbsp. Cumin

1 tbsp. Dried Parsley

1 tbsp. Dried Oregano

1 tbsp. Dried Basil

1 tbsp. Dried Cilantro (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Turn crock pot on low – add black beans –veggie baked beans –crushed tomatoes –frozen corn –peppers/onions –frozen zucchini –frozen squash –celery - add to the mix – both jalapeno peppers– garlic, and chilies

Once all those ingredients are stuffed in your crock pot, stir it up!

Now we’ll add the seasonings and for the record, I use different amounts all the time so this is just a guide – use what you like! I start with at least three tablespoons of chili powder (less if you don’t want too much heat) – followed by a tablespoon EACH of the cumin, parsley, oregano, basil and cilantro

I usually make it before heading to work so it can simmer in the crock pot all day. But (and this is important!) I usually turn it off and let it sit for about 45 minutes before eating, it helps it settle and thicken up. Add sour cream, shredded cheese, scallions, etc.

