Bradley International Airport remains open; travelers should check with airlines

Even with problems on the Connecticut roads, Winter Storm Barbara has not kept Bradley International Airport closed on Friday.

Crews are working to remove snow at the airport in Windsor Locks. Cleanup efforts are “ongoing,” according to Bradley Airport Spokesperson Alisa D. Sisic.

There have been some delays and cancelations, Sisic said.

Travelers are encouraged to call their airline before heading to the Bradley Airport.

