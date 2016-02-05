Bradley International Airport remains open; travelers should check with airlines

Bradley International Airport tweeted "On days like today, we sure are grateful for our snow removal team!" (@Bradley_Airport)

Even with problems on the Connecticut roads, Winter Storm Barbara has not kept Bradley International Airport closed on Friday.

Crews are working to remove snow at the airport in Windsor Locks. Cleanup efforts are “ongoing,” according to Bradley Airport Spokesperson Alisa D. Sisic.

There have been some delays and cancelations, Sisic said.

Travelers are encouraged to call their airline before heading to the Bradley Airport.

We're experiencing a small number of delays & cancellations. If you're traveling today, please confirm your travel plans with your airline. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) February 5, 2016

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.