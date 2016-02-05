PD: Woman suffers head injury in New Hartford crash

A woman was injured after a crash in New Hartford on Friday afternoon, state police said.

The crash was reported on Route 202 near the Nepaug Reservoir around 1:45 p.m. Police said an unidentified woman crashed her vehicle into the guardrail.

The impact from the crash caused the woman to bang her head, police said.

Because the head injury, LIFE STAR medical helicopter was called. The woman’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police said.

Route 202 was not closed due to the crash.

