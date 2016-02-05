Coloring craze all the rage for adults

You could call it a "coloring craze."

Coloring books are popular again and they're not just for kids. It turns out that more adults are turning back the clock to relax too.

Eyewitness News found plenty of adults of all ages who enjoy coloring and staying in the lines at the Southington Library. A group of them meet and color several times a week.

"I've liked every one except this one because all the rabbits are screwed up," said Cynthia Manchak of Southington. "When I go home, I take pictures of them with my iPad and I use them as greeting cards."

The library said it's one of their most popular programs.

"We have several books they can look through and we'll make copies out of the books. They'll leave us little messages like, I want pictures of cars or I want holiday pictures," said Michelle Lord of the Southington Library.

Some professionals are not surprised by its sudden popularity.

"We know that when our bodies find solace and peace, our blood pressure is lower, our pulse is lower, we're able to deal with things differently in our lives," said Dr. Jim O'Dea, of the Hartford Healthcare Behavioral Network.

Manchak agreed.

"When you're coloring, you don't think about anything else. You're trying to concentrate on the colors and you forget all your problems," she said.

"I enjoyed the concept, I thought--what a way to just relax and forget about everything out there and meet new friends," said Barbara Fiorente of Southington, "Give it a try, you won't know until you try it - you're missing out on a lot."

Several libraries throughout the state have similar programs. For more information on this program, visit the Southington Library website.

