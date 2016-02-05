Malloy says he's concerned about outages in eastern CT

Malloy held an "unified command meeting with state officials at the state Emergency Operations Center to continue winter storm response efforts." (@GovMalloyOffice)

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy continues to monitor effects of Winter Storm Barbara and said he remains concerned about the power outages in eastern Connecticut.

After activating the Emergency Operations Center at midnight, the governor said he continues to be in direct contact with the utility companies and receives updates.

“They are working to restore power to those who have lost it and continue to deploy crews to alleviate the situation. However, we urge patience – the situation may take time to resolve,” Malloy said in a statement on Friday.

He said emergency management officials and relevant state agencies are working to “resolve the situation.”

Additional coordination is being conducted through @CTDEMHS's regional offices in order to help those who need it — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) February 5, 2016

The “Severe Weather Protocol” was activated by the governor and people without power are advised to call 211 for shelter information.

If you are without power please call 2-1-1 for shelters. Below freezing temps tonight. — Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman (@LGWyman) February 5, 2016

Eversource said it had crews working around the clock to fix any power outages.

Crews are working around the clock in difficult conditions to restore power. Please report your outage to 1-800-286-2000. — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) February 6, 2016

“We will continue to monitor the weather and the power situation closely and will provide updates as needed,” Malloy said.

