Emergency calls for Quinebaug Valley Dispatch being transferred to Tolland County Dispatch, due to outage

Quinebaug Valley Dispatch Center 911 is down and now, the emergency calls are being transferred to the Tolland County Dispatch Center.

All the calls for Quinebaug Valley Dispatch are being directed to Tolland County for an unknown period of time.

Additional crews heading to Tolland County Dispatch Center to help with the call volume.

“We’re covering almost all of eastern Connecticut 911 calls,” Tolland County Dispatch told Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.