Heavy snow snaps branches, closes roads in Eastern Connecticut

Heavy snow on Friday caused havoc for electricity customers, especially in Southeastern Connecticut.

Winter Storm Barbara caused Old Saybrook to open a warming center on Friday night.

OS Emergency Management opening a warming center/shelter at the high school at 8 PM. Warmth/charging station/hot showers. — Old Saybrook Police (@OldSaybrookPD) February 6, 2016

Anyone in need of shelter is advised to call 211 for locations throughout the state.

Salem town crews and administrators have been working non-stop since 3 a.m. on Friday.

The snow closed roads around the area, taking down power lines, including one across Shingle Mill Rd.

"We have about 8% of our people without power right now. We were up to 11% and I expect that to go back up with the amount of snow on all these branches," said Kevin Lyden, First Selectman of Salem.

In East Lyme, downed branches and lines knocked out power, closing Route 161 from Society to Roxbury Rd.

As of Friday evening, only 3% of Eversource customers in East Lyme did not have power.

Eversource crews and contractors will be working Friday night. If you're heading out just take it easy.

Crews are working around the clock in difficult conditions to restore power. Please report your outage to 1-800-286-2000. — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) February 6, 2016

Because public safety folks say there is still a chance for weak branches and limbs to drop more power lines. Public safety officials warned the public not to touch or go near downed power lines and call 911.

The American Red Cross has some tips on generator safety, if you're using them tonight following these instructions:

Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage

Don't store generator fuel inside your house

Make sure the power transfer switch is in the right position

Drivers are being advised to clear their cars before heading out on Friday night.

Please clear all snow and ice off of your vehicles, including the roof. Snow & ice left on cars can create dangerous situations. #IceMissles — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) February 5, 2016

