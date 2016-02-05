Snow not stopping "Taste of Hartford" celebrations

Cooks at Salute restaurant prepare for another night of the Taste of Hartford. (WFSB)

Despite the snowstorm Friday, thousands of people took part in "Taste of Hartford" celebrations for this past week.

For Salute restaurant, a Taste of Hartford provided a much needed boost.

"They’re two weeks when normally there’s not a lot going on in the city. It's normally bitter cold. But the bottom line is to get people into Hartford, try your restaurant," said Jimmy Cosgrove, the owner of Salute.

Bob Defrino, who lives upstairs from Salute, wasn't going to let a little snow get in the way of enjoying a meal.

"You gotta eat and restaurant week is good. Its less crowded but its good to get people out," Defrino said.

For $20.16, the restaurant offers a salad, a choice of five different pasta dishes and a dessert.

While business was a little slow Friday afternoon, Cosgrove wasn't concerned.

"We don't lose any dinner business. It would be fractional," he said.

More than two dozen restaurants participate in the Taste of Hartford. It ends this Sunday.

