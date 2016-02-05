Joe Zone and his wife make Buffalo wing chicken dip

Joe Zone and his wife, Maria share quick banter before making this chicken dip. (WFSB)

Joe Zone is revealing how to make his famous Buffalo wing chicken dip. Here is the simple recipe:

Ingredients

1 Rotisserie Chicken

Bottle of Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing

Hot Sauce

8 oz. block of cream cheese, cut into slices

Bag of shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Directions

Remove the rotisserie chicken meat and shred into small pieces. Put into a medium sized casserole dish.

Drizzle the chicken with a good portion of the bottle, and slather on the chicken.

Add hot sauce to taste.

Put the slices of cream cheese on top of the chicken mixture.

Top with cheddar cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes, until cream cheese and shredded cheese are melted, and sides are bubbling.

Serve with dipping chips, salsa and guacamole. Enjoy!

Special Notes

Can be assembled ahead of time, refrigerated and baked as guests arrive.

