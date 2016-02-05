Joe Zone and his wife make Buffalo wing chicken dip

Joe Zone and his wife, Maria share quick banter before making this chicken dip. (WFSB) ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -
Joe Zone is revealing how to make his famous Buffalo wing chicken dip. Here is the simple recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 Rotisserie Chicken
- Bottle of Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing
- Hot Sauce
- 8 oz. block of cream cheese, cut into slices
- Bag of shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Directions
- Remove the rotisserie chicken meat and shred into small pieces. Put into a medium sized casserole dish.
- Drizzle the chicken with a good portion of the bottle, and slather on the chicken.
- Add hot sauce to taste.
- Put the slices of cream cheese on top of the chicken mixture.
- Top with cheddar cheese.
- Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes, until cream cheese and shredded cheese are melted, and sides are bubbling.
- Serve with dipping chips, salsa and guacamole. Enjoy!
Special Notes
- Can be assembled ahead of time, refrigerated and baked as guests arrive.
