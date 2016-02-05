Doctors offer shoveling tips while cleaning up after Winter Storm Barbara

With Winter Storm Barbara over, the cleaning begins, but that could lead to major health concerns if Connecticut residents are not careful.

Doctors said the weight of the snow could pose problems for shovelers, so Eyewitness News looked into some potentially lifesaving tips.

For those who have cardiac problems, this type of snow is a recipe for a heart attack. Dr. Steven Wolf, who specializes in emergency medicine at Saint Francis Hospital, offered shoveling tips.

“The biggest thing is to try to avoid any kind of lifting,” Wolf said. “If you can just push the snow off to the side, that's really the best, kinda bending your legs a little bit.”

The snow that fell on Friday was packed with water and made it very heavy to lift. Shoveling for many residents gave their heart a workout.

“It was so thick, especially at the bottom of the driveway that you really had to manhandle it and pull it back and he's like, 'the shovel will be easier,’” Keith Black, of Rocky Hill, said.

Black took over the snowblowing duties while his son Jonathan Tefoe shoveled at their home in Rocky Hill.

“Because it's heavier, it's harder to pick up and throw out of the way,” Tefoe said.

Doctors also said don't feel like you need to do it all in one outing. If you get tired, take a break.

For more snow shovel tips, click here.

