DOT: Roads not pre-treated because of rain

While Friday morning commuters dealt with crashes, spin-outs and near misses. If drivers were out on the roads Thursday night, they may have also noticed the roads weren't pre-treated at all.

Crews from the Connecticut Department of Transportation were spotted working throughout the state on Friday.

“Usually they're out and about as soon as it starts snowing,” Juan Egozzue, of New Britain, said. “But I didn't see that many people.”

DOT officials compared pretreating Thursday night to painting their house in the rain. That's because this storm started as rain, so they say if they had pre-treated, it would've just been rendered useless.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said it would've been a waste of money because whatever they put down would've been washed away by the rain that came before the first flake ever fell.

“What happens if you have rain prior to that, then it starts the process of washing it away,” Malloy said. “So this type of storm set up didn't allow us to maximize the benefits of pre-treating.”

The logistics and timing of Winter Storm Barbara wasn't on the side of drivers Friday and they understand not much could be done.

“In the morning it was rough, but this afternoon, it seems to be fine,” Wendy LoSchiavo, of North Haven, said. “Just go slow and you'll be OK.”

While the snow stopped hours ago, there were some icy spots and re-freezing was expected to be an issue for drivers.

