One person injured during assault in Orange

Police are investigating an assault in Orange that left one person with serious injuries.

On Friday at about 3:18 a.m., Orange Police responded to a home on Mulberry Lane for the report of an assault.

The victim, who police are not identifying, received serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was also brought to Yale- New Haven Hospital to be evaluated.

Police said the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

There is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

