Nolita's shares its Lobster Fundido

Nolita's showed us how to make Lobster Fundido on Saturday morning. Here's the recipe:

Ingredient List

1 tablespoon flour

¼ cup diced button or crimini mushrooms

salt (table or kosher is fine)

Bechemel Sauce

1. melt 2 tablespoon butter

2. add onions, garlic, black pepper, clove, all spice

3. add 1tb of flour to butter, and stir

4. add 1 cup of milk

5. cook on low heat until milk simmers

6. strain sauce

Make Pico De Gallo (Mix in Bowl)

1. one medium red onion - diced

2. 6 roma tomatoes - diced

3. 1-2 jalapenos discarding seeds (depends on spice level desired)

4. juice of one lime

5. salt to taste

6. 1/4 cup of basil - finely chopped

7. mix & serve

Make Your Dip

1. Sautee Mushrooms in 1 tablespoon of olive oil

2. add bechemel sauce from previous step to mushrooms

3. add 2 tablespoon of chipotle peppers in adobo

4. add 4 ounces of mozzarella cheese (or any other melting cheese you are using)

5. add 2 tablespoon parmesan cheese

6. add 4oz lobster meat

7. taste and add salt as needed

8. place in cast iron pan or baking dish and bake at 450 degrees until browned

9. remove from oven and top with pico de gallo (or serve on the side)

