Groundhog "arrested" for predicting early spring, bond posted

The Suffield Police Department made a high profile "arrest" early Saturday morning, the locally well known Chuckles the Groundhog.

The department posted on their Facebook page that the woodland critter was taken into custody on a warrant and is facing charges of making a false statement.

Police said Chuckles stated on Tuesday, February 2 that spring would be coming early, only to have the state get anywhere from 6" to a foot of snow Friday during Winter Storm Barbara.

The groundhog is being held at the Suffield Animal Control lockup while he awaits trial, police said. He could face as much as 6 weeks because of the extended winter.

Later Saturday afternoon, Suffield Police posted this message on their Facebook page about a bond set for Chuckles.

Anyone who donates money towards Chuckle's "bond" goes directly to the Lutz Children Museum, according to the post.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.