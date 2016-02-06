Man suffers severed leg in serious Meriden crash

Meriden police said a 35-year-old man suffered a serious injury that severed his leg during an crash on Broad Street Friday night.

Police responded to the area of 772 Broad St. around 10:45 p.m. after they received reports of a multi-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Officer said two vehicles, a Chevy Trailblazer SUV and a Kia Sedona van were stopped on Broad Street, both waiting to make a left hand turn into a driveway.

For an unknown reason, a passenger in the SUV, identified as Benjamin Ariza, got out and stood between the two cars, waiting to cross the street by foot.

While waiting for on-coming traffic to pass the Sedona was struck from behind forcing it forward into the SUV and pinning Ariza in-between the two vehicles.

The first officers on scene administered aid to Ariza, including applying a tourniquet to one of his legs which was severed during the crash. Ariza was then rushed to Hartford Hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle which struck the Sedona was identified as 32-year-old Danny Perez. Police administered Perez a Field Sobriety Test which he failed and he was taken into custody.

Police said back at the station Perez was given a breathalyzer test which also showed elevated levels of alcohol in his system over the legal limit of .08.

Perez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle and reckless driving. He is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.

