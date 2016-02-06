MA girl killed by falling tree limb

A 6-year-old girl out playing in the freshly fallen snow Friday was killed when a tree limb came crashing down in here backyard.

Kaleigh Kenyon was pinned under the large limb Friday afternoon at her home in Canton, about 15 miles south of Boston. Police say she had been freed by the time they arrived on scene, and a neighbor was performing CPR.

The young girl was rushed to a hospital, where family members confirmed she later died.

Police are now urging residents, especially children, to stay indoors because of the dangers of falling trees and limbs that are weighed down currently with heavy snowfall.

(1/2) We are asking you to please stay indoors, especially children. Numerous trees and branches are coming down creating an extremely — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) February 5, 2016

The heavy, wet snow brought down trees and large limbs throughout the region Friday following the snowstorm.

