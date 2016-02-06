Ramp from I-84 west to Route 2 eastbound closed for construction

An important traffic advisory for anyone who may use the ramp from Interstate 84 westbound to Route 2 east.

The Department of Transportation has closed exit 55 ramp, which is the ramp drivers would typically used to get onto Route 2 east in East Hartford.

The ramp closure goes from Friday, February 5 at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, February 8.

The closure is so construction crews can work on the bridge as part of an on-going $22-million bridge replacement and rehabilitation project at the Route 2/I-84 interchange.

Drivers who need to access Route 2 eastbound from I-84 westbound should instead take exit 54 and follow that to exit 3 for Darlin Street. From there drivers should take a left onto Pitkin Street and then a right onto Jayce Street to proceed onto Route 2 eastbound.

